Why Is Santa Claus Dressed In Red?

Letters To Santa? How About Calling, Texting Or Emailing Him This Year
Here's a holiday freebie parents will appreciate: You can help your kids call, text, email or even FaceTime Santa, and these services are all free.LEARN MORE
Early depictions show Santa Claus in yellow, green, even stars and stripes. So why do we always see jolly old St. Nicholas dressed in red?
Christmas lights sparkle in every color as they line trees and homes. But the man coming down our chimney sports only one shade.
Santa Claus is dressed in red and hopefully with gifts in tow, but he hasn't always been monochromatic.
Santa is based off Saint Nicholas, the fourth century patron Saint known for giving gifts.
Early depictions were in black and white and showed a character that appeared more pious than the jolly, bearded Santa we know today.
Clement Clarke Moore helped change that image.
In 1823, he published a poem known today as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas."
It describes a Santa "dressed all in fur," with red, rosy cheeks and a beard as white as snow. This helped shape Santa's physical appearance, but didn't give him his red dress code yet.
Here's a holiday freebie parents will appreciate: You can help your kids call, text, email or even FaceTime Santa, and these services are all free.LEARN MORE
An 1863 depiction on the cover of Harper's Weekly showed Santa in stars and stripes.
The artist, Thomas Nast, supported the Union during the Civil War.
An 1864 illustration of Moore's poem shows Santa dressed in yellow, and an 1868 ad shows him with a red jacket, but a green hat and no pants.
Finally, in 1881, Santa appears entirely dressed in his famous red suit; this image was another from Nast, but this uniform wasn't the uniform on all Santas yet.
In 1902, Santa graced the cover of "The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus" dressed in green.
But red eventually won out.
Depictions from illustrator Norman Rockwell helped establish red as the color Santa donned best.
Coca-Cola also affirmed Santa's signature red suit.
Artist Haddon Sundblom created an ad for the company in 1931 and continued to produce similar images for more than three decades.
Today, Santas come in all shapes and sizes, and they come by foot, motorcycle, or sleigh, but one thing is always certain ... Santa Claus dresses in red.
Col. Lou Caputo is a 37-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Florida and conjured up the concept more than 20 years ago.By Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
Because of its seasonal spices, eggnog became associated with the holidays and is now mostly consumed in November and December.By Wilfredo Lee / AP
A Chicago ugly Christmas sweater event brings dogs in on the trend that has steadily gained traction throughout the years.By Newsy
The declaration includes the suspension of the rights of “personal security and freedom,” including the rights of assembly and freedom of movement.By Jose Sotomayor / AP
Col. Lou Caputo is a 37-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Florida and conjured up the concept more than 20 years ago.By Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine.By Evan Vucci / AP