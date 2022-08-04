Why Hiccups Happen

There’s no scientific ‘cure’ to hiccups, and typically they’ll be over before you know it.

Hiccups, according to the Mayo Clinic, are involuntary sounds made by spasms of the diaphragm. That’s the muscle at the base of your lungs that’s used for breathing.

It sometimes twitches, causing your windpipe to close quickly.

That causes the “hic” sound you make.

Doctors have several ideas for why we get the hiccups.

They range from stress to drinking too many carbonated drinks or alcohol to swallowing air while chewing gum.

Experts believe it involves the connection between your brain and your lungs.

And a simple irritation to the nerves linking them together can cause hiccups.

There’s no scientific ‘cure’ to hiccups.

And typically they’ll be over before you know it.

Doctors say if your hiccups last over 48 hours, you should reach out.