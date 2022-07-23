Why Do Movies Have So Many Producers?

Movie producers are the ones who traditionally find the project, gather funding, and hire the key talent.

Actors act and directors direct, but what do producers do?

They’re the ones who traditionally find the project, gather funding; hire the key talent such as directors and main actors, and oversee the production.

Producers essentially run the show, and that’s why they’re the ones who get to accept the Oscar for Best Picture. But even that doesn’t cover all of what it means to be a producer.