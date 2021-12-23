Why Christmas Ornaments At The White House Are Special

The White House might be known as the People's House, but it's also home for presidents and their families.

The White House might be known as the "People's House," but it's also home for presidents and their families. The White House Historical Association's 2021 Official White House Christmas Ornament commemorates the presidency of Lyndon Baines Johnson.

One side of the ornament features a painting of the 1967 Blue Room Christmas Tree. On the other side of the ornament, there is a quote from President Johnson: " Our mission is at once the oldest and the most basic of this country: to right wrong, to do justice, to serve man.

60 years ago, then first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, launched the nonprofit White House Historical Association to help pay for White House restoration and acquisition projects. In 1981, first lady Nancy Reagan gave approval to the historical association to design and sell an ornament every year honoring a president or key White House anniversary.

The best sellers tend to be ornaments that depict the actual White House or a Christmas tree.