Why Are We Still Mishandling Concussions?

Experts explain our current understanding of how concussion affects the brain.

Each year millions of people suffer concussions, but many still don’t know just how prevalent they are.

The University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine reports that 50% of concussions go unreported or undetected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a concussion as a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head or body.

Newsy's Lindsey Theis spoke to experts to understand the science, symptoms and causes of a concussion.

