Why Are There Seven Candles For Kwanzaa?

Seven days and a new candle for each one — that's the years-long tradition of Kwanzaa.

Article by Lauren Magarino and Brandi Scarber
December 16, 2022

One day following Christmas, the first candle is lit. And for six days after, families ignite red and green candles, culminating with a finale on the seventh day, called Karamu. 

Some Black Americans have lit these flames in celebration of their African heritage for more than 50 years — with each candle representing one of the seven founding principles of "Nguzo Saba." 

The first one is "Umoja," which symbolizes unity. Then there's "Kujichagulia," meaning self-determination. Next, is "Ujima," representing collective work and responsibility — followed by Ujamaa, Nia, Kuuma, and Imani. 

With these seven Swahili words, Maulana Karenga, the founder of Kwanzaa, gave Black Americans a sense of pride in their African roots and created an alternative celebration to Christmas. Kwanzaa is also spelled with an additional "a," so that it also has a symbolic seven letters. 

Lauren Magarino is a channel producer and host of “Newsy Now,” a live hour of the day’s latest news. Before she joined Newsy in 2018, she could be spotted at KOMU-TV in mid-Missouri and CNBC. She graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism with a degree in convergence reporting and an emphasis in broadcast television news. When the on-air light is off, you can call her Lo Mags.