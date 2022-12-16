Why Are There Seven Candles For Kwanzaa?

Why Do We Hang Stockings Around Christmas?
Stockings are a Christmas decoration staple. But why do we hang these garments this time of year?LEARN MORE
Seven days and a new candle for each one — that's the years-long tradition of Kwanzaa.
One day following Christmas, the first candle is lit. And for six days after, families ignite red and green candles, culminating with a finale on the seventh day, called Karamu.
Some Black Americans have lit these flames in celebration of their African heritage for more than 50 years — with each candle representing one of the seven founding principles of "Nguzo Saba."
The first one is "Umoja," which symbolizes unity. Then there's "Kujichagulia," meaning self-determination. Next, is "Ujima," representing collective work and responsibility — followed by Ujamaa, Nia, Kuuma, and Imani.
With these seven Swahili words, Maulana Karenga, the founder of Kwanzaa, gave Black Americans a sense of pride in their African roots and created an alternative celebration to Christmas. Kwanzaa is also spelled with an additional "a," so that it also has a symbolic seven letters.
Stockings are a Christmas decoration staple. But why do we hang these garments this time of year?LEARN MORE
Scammers are draining gift cards before recipients can use them.By Mark Lennihan / AP
Stockings are a Christmas decoration staple. But why do we hang these garments this time of year?By Alex Brandon / AP
A Maryland church's annual Christmas play "Someway, Somehow" unites Broadway and Sunday service, complete with an award-winning cast.By Newsy
Some investors are concerned with Musk selling an additional $3.6B worth of Tesla stocks, after pledging in April to not sell anymore.By Nam Y. Huh / AP
Algorithms identify those who share many genetic markers, making them very likely to be close relatives.By Fernando Vergara / AP
The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese companies to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security.By Alex Brandon / AP