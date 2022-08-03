Why Are Fewer Americans Religious?

Why Are Fewer Americans Religious?
By Amber Strong
and Maya Saenz
August 3, 2022
There are approximately 5.8 billion religiously affiliated people worldwide according to the Pew Research Center's Forum on Religion & Public Life.

In the U.S., Gallup data suggests three in four Americans identify with a religious faith.  

But those numbers are dropping.

2020 Gallup numbers found less than half of Americans belong to a church, mosque or synagogue, a low-point since Gallup began asking the question over 80 years ago and a shift  that researchers believe is widespread. 

Survey findings show Protestantism and Catholicism in America have seen a great drop in identification. 

Pew Research polling shows under one in five Americans identify as Catholic, a three percent decline since 2009. 

It’s not that these Americans are turning to other religions. They’re turning away from it all together. 

Experts call this growing group religious ‘nones’ — which are made up of atheists, agnostics, and those with no specific organized religion. 

America’s belief in God has dropped 6% since 2017 — to a new low of 81%, according to Gallup. 

Gallup polls show 66% of adults born before 1946 are still members of a religious organization. 

That number drops to 58% for baby boomers, 50% for gen X and just 36% for millenials.

 

