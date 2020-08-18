WHO Says Younger People Are Driving COVID-19 Spread

A W.H.O. official said people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly fueling the spread of the coronavirus.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The World Health Organization says it's concerned younger generations are now driving the spread of COVID-19.

A WHO official said Tuesday people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly fueling the spread of the coronavirus. And many are unaware they're infected.

Health officials say the number of cases among young people has gone up around the world, leaving at-risk populations like the elderly vulnerable.

Contains footage from CNN.