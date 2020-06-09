Health Officials Warn Of 'Worsening' Outbreak As COVID-19 Cases Rise

The global health agency said Monday that more than 100,000 new cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days

As more and more countries continue to loosen their coronavirus restrictions, the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is worsening.

The global health agency said Monday that more than 100,000 new cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. In total, the coronavirus has sickened more than 7.1 million people globally. As of Tuesday morning, more than 406,000 of those patients have died.

"More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal."

The WHO's director-general said a majority of the new cases are being reported out of 10 countries located mostly in South Asia and the Americas.

In the U.S., CNN reported at least 22 states have seen an upward trend in cases. That includes Texas, which reported almost 2,000 coronavirus hospitalizations across the state Monday — a new high.

Some health experts warn that the mass protests around the globe over racial inequality could lead to a second outbreak of COVID-19 infections later this year. The WHO said it supports demonstrators, but it urged them to protest safely.

"Keep at least one meter from others. Clean your hands, cover your cough and wear a mask if you attend a protest."

Contains footage from CNN.