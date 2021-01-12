WHO Scientist Says Herd Immunity Won't Be Achieved This Year

The WHO's chief scientist stressed social distancing and other measures should stay in place for a while.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Several countries have started giving COVID-19 vaccinations but the World Health Organization's chief scientist says it won't be enough to reach worldwide herd immunity in 2021.

She stressed social distancing and other measures should stay in place for a while.

Now, most experts say a 70 percent vaccination rate is needed in order to achieve herd immunity.

However, the easy transmission of COVID-19 may actually require a higher vaccination rate.