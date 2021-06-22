WHO: Poorer Countries Not Getting Enough Vaccine Supply

The COVAX program has delivered 90 million doses to over 130 countries.

Vaccine supply is not keeping up with demand in many poorer nations.

But that's not enough to protect populations from the virus. They say at least half of the low-income countries involved in COVAX don't have enough doses.

Some health experts reportedly believe it could take months or years to get enough people vaccinated worldwide to truly end the pandemic.