WHO Records New Single Day Record Of Global COVID-19 Cases

This is the second time single -day global cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 300,000.

The World Health Organization reported a new single-day record of more than 307,000 new coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The previous record was set just last week on September 6th at just over 306,000. Data from the WHO also shows the trend of new cases spikes on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and continues to dip lower during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the worldwide case count now stands at more than 29 million cases and more than 924,000 deaths. But, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project – in the U.S. – new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been trending down for weeks.

