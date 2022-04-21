Who Isn't Getting COVID?

Earlier this year, the CDC estimated that 43% of Americans have had COVID.

The world is nearing half a billion progressive COVID-19 cases, according to the World Health Organization.

The pandemic is lingering, with millions saying they still face symptoms of a past diagnosis.

Yet some people have seemingly been able to escape the virus, and aren’t catching it.

Why is it that one of the most easily transmissible airborne viruses we’ve seen seems to skip over some, regardless of their levels of exposure?

First, you may not have actually evaded the virus. Earlier this year, the CDC estimated that 43% of Americans have had COVID.

Researchers determined the estimate by looking at over 70,000 blood samples for antibodies generated after infection.

The findings suggest the number of Americans actually infected is considerably higher than case counts suggest.

Yet millions have still been able to not get infected.