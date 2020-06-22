White House No Longer Performing Temperature Checks On All Guests

As Washington, D.C., enters phase two of reopening, the White House will no longer perform temperature checks on all visitors.

Starting Monday, the White House will no longer perform temperature checks on all staffers and guests. The new guideline was released as Washington, D.C., enters its second phase of reopening.

On Monday, the White House said it would scale back some of its coronavirus precautions, including mandatory temperature checks. Tents where reporters and staffers would stop for screening have been removed from near the White House.

Just last week, six of the president's staffers tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally. Two more tested positive Monday.

Also last week, the White House relaxed its guidance on masks and facial coverings in the West Wing. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said they are now "recommended but not required."

A White House spokesperson said those coming in contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will still have mandatory temperature checks and have to report potential coronavirus symptoms, among other precautions.