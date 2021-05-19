White House Wants Young People To Get Vaccinated

CDC: At least 600,000 kids ages 12 to 15 have received one dose

Almost a week ago the CDC gave teens the green light to get Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Since then more than 600,000 children in the U.S. between the ages of 12 and 15 have gotten their first dose.

The Biden Administration is urging more young people to get vaccinated.

“We are winning the war on the virus, and we need you to help us finish the job," said White House COVID-19 Response Senior Adviser Andy Slavitt. "Getting vaccinated, it's something you can do to protect yourself and your family, it will help you and all of us return to a closer to a perfectly normal life."

Slavitt went on to say getting young people vaccinated will help get them back to school safely.

In total the CDC says about 3.5 million people under the age of 18 are already vaccinated.