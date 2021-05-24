White House Wants Progress On Infrastructure Deal

The Biden Administration is beginning to grow impatient with the slow progress toward a bipartisan infrastructure deal.
Cedric Richmond, a White House senior adviser said President Biden will change his tone if a deal cannot be struck with Republicans.
On Friday the White House lowered the price of the president's infrastructure plan from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion.
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said even with the price cut the two sides have fundamental differences.
"We Republicans tend to define infrastructure in terms of roads, bridges, sea-ports, airports and broadband. The Democratic definition seems to include social programs that have never been considered part of core infrastructure," said Collins.
Collins said negotiations should continue.
Republicans have a counter offer of a $568 billion plan on the table.
The White House said it wants to see a major step in talks by the end of the week.