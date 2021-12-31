Biden Administration Urges Supreme Court Not To Block Vaccine Mandate

December 31, 2021
The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on the legal challenges next week.
The Biden Administration is urging the Supreme Court not to block its federal vaccine and testing mandate for large employers.
The Department of Justice says the requirement would save lives and prevent a surge in hospitalizations.
The DOJ also says even if the court blocks the vaccine mandate, testing and mask requirements should remain in place.
