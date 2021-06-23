White House Unveils Strategy To Curb Violent Crime

June 23, 2021
Plan includes cracking down on gun dealers who don't follow federal laws.
The White House has released its strategy to reduce gun violence and other violent crimes.
The Biden Administration says it wants to get guns out of the wrong hands, help local law enforcement and invest in community violence intervention programs.
President Biden is also again urging Congress to pass an assault weapons ban and other gun bills that have cleared the House but stalled in the Senate.