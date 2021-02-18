WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

White House Unveils Immigration Reform Plan

By Adam Elrashidi
February 18, 2021
The proposed legislation reflects the Biden administration's broader priorities for immigration reform.
The Biden administration is joining Democrats on Capitol Hill to unveil a major immigration overhaul. 

The legislation reflects the White House's broader priorities for reform, including an increase in visas, funding to process asylum applications and new technology at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

The plan outlines pathways to temporary legal status and citizenship, and earmarks $4 billion to boost socioeconomic development in Latin America. 

The bill does not include enhanced border security, meaning it may meet opposition from Republicans in the divided Congress.

