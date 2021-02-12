White House To Eliminate Medicaid Work Requirements

President Biden signed an executive order aimed at removing barriers to getting Medicaid coverage.

The Biden administration is planning to eliminate Medicaid work requirements.

According to reports, it will reverse policy from the last administration that allowed states to require people to do some form of work to be eligible for Medicaid.

The Trump administration said the work requirement helped people move away from reliance on the health program so they could get jobs where employers cover health care.

The Supreme Court is currently looking at a case about those requirements.

Last month, President Biden signed an executive order aimed at removing barriers to getting Medicaid coverage.