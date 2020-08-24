White House Reportedly Looking To Approve Vaccine Early

It would happen before phase three trials have finished.

The White House is reportedly looking to approve a coronavirus vaccine as early as next month, before phase three clinical trials are finished.

Sources tell The New York Times Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows met with congressional leaders in July to discuss the idea.

But administration officials told the Times Meadows and Secretary Mnuchin were misrepresented or misunderstood in that meeting.

Such a decision could create concerns the Trump administration is cutting corners to benefit the president ahead of the 2020 election.

Experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have said a vaccine would likely be ready early next year.