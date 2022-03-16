White House Public Tours To Reopen April 15

The White House stopped the public tours in March 2020.

The White House plans to reopen its doors to public tours next month.

According to The White House website, tours will resume April 15.

Public tours will initially be available from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, excluding federal holidays or unless otherwise noted. All White House tours are free of charge. The White House tour schedule is subject to change based on inclement weather or official use.

You'll have to contact a congressional representative at least three weeks in advance to make a reservation.