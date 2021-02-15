WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

White House Press Aide Resigns

By Newsy Staff
February 15, 2021
A White House press aide has resigned after threatening a Politico reporter.

The reporter was writing a story about a relationship between the aide, TJ Ducklo, and an Axios reporter. 

Ducklo was suspended after attacking the journalist, telling her he would end her career. He resigned a day later.

Ducklo released a statement on Twitter, saying he is embarrassed and regrets his actions, not only for himself, but for his White House colleagues, including President Biden. 

