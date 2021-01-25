White House Prepares For $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Deal

Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers say vaccine distribution should be the priority in any deal thats agreed upon.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

While Congress readies for the impeachment trial, the new administration is working on passing another COVID relief deal valued at $1.9 trillion.

The White House held a call with Democrats and Republicans yesterday and believes it's making progress toward a deal.

White House Economic Adviser Jared Bernstein said, "I think considerable progress came out of that in terms of building consensus for this plan. And underscoring how wide the range is of support for the package.

But many Republicans say the cost is too high, especially after Congress passed a $900 billion relief deal last month.

Lawmakers on both sides say that in any deal distributing vaccines should be a priority.