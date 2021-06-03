White House Pledges To Share 25 Million COVID Vaccines Globally

75% will be shared through the international COVAX program to get vaccines to the most at-risk and poorer countries.

The White House unveiled a plan to share COVID vaccines with the rest of the world, starting with 25 million doses.

75 percent will be shared through the international COVAX system to get get shots to the most at-risk countries. The rest will go to help countries dealing with surges now, such as India.

The president has pledged to share 80 million doses by the end of the month.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said it's the right thing to do.

"First, our goal in sharing our vaccines is in service of ending the pandemic globally," he said. "Our overarching aim is to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible. It's as simple as that. We want to save lives and thwart variants that place all of us at risk."