White House Plans Holiday Parties Despite Rising COVID-19 Cases

The White House says precautions like mask-wearing and plexiglass at food stations will help provide a safe environment for guests.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The White House still plans to host more than a dozen holiday parties despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

A spokesperson said the White House will provide the safest environment possible for the indoor events.

Precautions include a smaller guest list, plexiglass at food stations and covered beverages. Masks will also be required.

The parties are being held as health officials warn against large gatherings.