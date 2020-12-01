White House Plans Holiday Parties Despite Rising COVID-19 Cases

December 1, 2020
The White House says precautions like mask-wearing and plexiglass at food stations will help provide a safe environment for guests.
The White House still plans to host more than a dozen holiday parties despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases nationwide.
A spokesperson said the White House will provide the safest environment possible for the indoor events.
Precautions include a smaller guest list, plexiglass at food stations and covered beverages. Masks will also be required.
The parties are being held as health officials warn against large gatherings.