White House Officials: Inflation Relief Is Coming

Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, talks about what to expect from inflation and consumer costs.

In the premier episode of “Election ‘22: What Matters,'' we dig in on the issue that stands above all others this fall – the economy. When will things get better? And how will inflation impact who voters choose this fall?

White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese joins us to discuss when Americans can expect inflation to slow.





