White House Moving Forward With Holiday Events

This year's events will be partly indoors, guest lists will be smaller, and everyone who attends will be required to wear a mask.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The White House is moving ahead with plans for a holiday season full of parties and events, despite warnings from health experts to cancel in-person gatherings this year.

First Lady Melania Trump received the official White House Christmas tree yesterday.

Besides Christmas, the White House traditionally holds a series of parties leading up to Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, too.

The first lady's spokeswoman and chief of staff said this year's events will still take place at least partly indoors.

The guest lists will be smaller, and everyone who attends will be required to wear a face mask.

Additionally, hand sanitizer stations will also be set up throughout the party space.