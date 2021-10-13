White House Lifts Ban For Land Travel From Canada, Mexico

The move ends a 19-month travel freeze — and gives a lifeline to separated families and businesses across North America.

The Biden administration is reopening America's land borders early next month, allowing most foreign travelers to enter the U.S., as long as they are fully vaccinated.

The border closure has been devastating for tourism. Billions of dollars have been lost in Niagara Falls, Canada.

The border remains closed to undocumented migrants. But U.S. Border agents will accept proof of full vaccinations for legal travelers from any of the shots approved by the WHO.

That's more likely to benefit Canadians. Seventy-two percent of them are fully vaccinated, compared to only 38 percent of Mexicans.

At first, the vaccine mandate will only apply to travelers considered non-essential, like tourists.

But come January, the vaccine requirement will also extend to those, like truckers, crossing to the U.S. for essential reasons.

Now, next month, the U.S. Is also slated to lift restriction for foreign air travelers from Europe and elsewhere.

Those travelers will also need to be fully vaccinated and they'll need to present a negative COVID-19 test.

No such tests will be required for those crossing the border by land.