White House Increases COVID-19 Safety Measures

White House guests will be tested, workspaces will undergo regular deep cleaning and staff will have daily temperature checks.

The White House is increasing safety measures as more people close to President Trump test positive for COVID-19.

According to USA Today, White House guests will be tested, workspaces will undergo regular deep cleaning and staff will follow social distancing guidelines. In addition, staff will have daily temperature checks and their symptom histories will be reviewed.

President Trump, Vice President Pence and staff in close proximity to the president have been tested daily for COVID-19 as cases have been diagnosed inside the White House.

Last week, President Trump's personal valet and Vice President Pence's press secretary tested positive for the virus. President Trump says he'd had "little contact" with the valet.

A spokesperson for the vice president said Pence is not planning to self-quarantine.

On Sunday, the spokesperson told reporters, "Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House (Monday)."

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said he's going into a "modified quarantine" after coming into contact with a staffer who has the virus.

The CDC says anyone who has come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus should self-quarantine for 14 days after the possible exposure.

