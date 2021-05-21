White House Hosts South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Pres. Moon Jae-in acknowledged the strong U.S.-South Korean alliance and hailed the Biden administration for its COVID response and economic recovery.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

President Biden is hosting South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House today.

It's President Biden's second White House meeting with a foreign leader since taking office.

They may talk about the approach to North Korea after nuclear talks collapsed under the prior U.S. administration and the North fired short-range missiles two months ago.

Other topics of discussion could include COVID and China.