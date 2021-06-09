WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

White House Drops Trump Orders On TikTok, WeChat

By Kamil Zawadzki
June 9, 2021
Government will look to identify potential national security risks in the apps manufactured or controlled by China or other foreign adversaries.
The White House is dropping Trump-era moves to effectively ban TikTok and WeChat in the U.S.  

The Biden Administration is ordering its own review to identify potential national security risks in software applications manufactured or controlled by China or other foreign adversaries.

 The president also wants the Commerce Department to make recommendations to protect people's genetic or other sensitive information. 

