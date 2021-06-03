White House Details President Biden's Upcoming European Tour

He'll meet with Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House has released details of President Biden's first overseas trip since taking office.

He'll meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle as part of his European tour this month.

Between June 10 and 16, he will also meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before heading to a NATO summit in Belgium, where he also plans to speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Later in Geneva, the U.S. leader will have a much-anticipated summit with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin.

That will be their first in-person meeting since President Biden took office.