White House Blocks FDA Rule Ensuring Vaccine Safety

The FDA wanted vaccine developers to follow test subjects for two months after receiving a vaccine to monitor for side effects.

The White House is blocking a FDA guideline meant to ensure the safety of potential COVID-19 vaccines.

A Trump administration official confirmed the reversal Monday, saying the waiting period had "no clinical or medical" value.

It would have likely meant that no vaccine could be released before Election Day — a timeline President Donald Trump has promised multiple times.