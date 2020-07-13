White House And Dr. Fauci Reportedly At Odds As Pandemic Worsens

Reports suggest the White House is questioning Fauci's credibility.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The White House and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci are reportedly at odds as coronavirus spikes continue across the U.S.

The Washington Post first reported Saturday the administration has downgraded Fauci's lead role in the pandemic response as reopening continues. The Post reported Fauci no longer briefs the president and the administration has canceled some of his TV appearances.

Additionally, the White House said in a statement to CNN Saturday that "several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things."

Fauci — who's the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has advised six presidents — has openly disagreed with President Trump's claims about the virus.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Fauci drew a connection between "speaking the truth" and his diminished TV appearances. He also undermined President Trump's claims that 99% of coronavirus cases were harmless which he said was "obviously not the case."

Despite this, Fauci is slated to be in the West Wing Monday, according to CNN.

Contains footage from CNN.