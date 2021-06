This last batch of a total 80 million doses pledged will be sent out by the end of the month.

The White House has announced plans to distribute another 55 million COVID vaccine doses to the rest of the world.

Most will be shared with the global vaccination program called COVAX. The rest will go to countries struggling with surges.

