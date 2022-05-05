Where Are Anti-Trans Bills On The Rise?

As of mid-April, at least 325 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were pending in more than two dozen states.

We’re just months away from midterm elections and one issue may be top of mind for some voters, as more states consider and pass new legislation.

And it centers around the rights of LGBTQ+ youth.

As of mid-April, at least 325 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were pending in more than two dozen states, according to the Human Rights Campaign. At least seven are now law.

The LGBTQ+ dvocacy and lobbying group tells Newsy 2022 is shaping up to be another record-breaking legislative year, especially for one group of kids.

HRC says this year, more than half of the pending anti-LGBTQ+ bills nationwide specifically focus on transgender youth.

But why are they the center of a political debate now? And who is driving the legislation?