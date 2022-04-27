What Would Happen In A Nuclear War?

What would a nuclear strike mean for America?

Why is nuclear war a bad idea? It might seem like a question with an obvious, even comical response. To answer that terrifying question, however, we are devoting an entire show to it.

Last month, Russian president Vladimir Putin made a veiled nuclear threat.

Russia possesses about 4,500 active warheads. North Korea, another nuclear state, recently tested an intercontinental missile. And the U.S.? We have close to 3,800 active weapons. Many could be launched at a moment’s notice.

What would a nuclear strike mean for America? For you and your family? To avoid this nightmare we want to first understand it.