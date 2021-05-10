newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
What To Expect From The Supreme Court This Spring
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
What To Expect From The Supreme Court This Spring
May 10, 2021
May 10, 2021
Supreme Court justices are reviewing cases on the Affordable Care Act, LGBTQ rights and more.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Politics NEWS
3:30
EW Scripps Company
What Is Qualified Immunity And How Might Lawmakers Change It?
0:25
Ben Gray / AP
Georgia Bans Large Police Budget Cuts
1:51
Zach Cusson / Newsy
Abortion Pill Gets Fresh Look As FDA Launches Review Of Restrictions
1:07
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
McCarthy Supports Stefanik Over Cheney
0:34
Susan Walsh / AP
U.S. Restores Transgender Health Care Protections
2:11
AP
Why Aren't Jobs Being Filled? Some Say Unemployment Aid, Others Virus
2:53
Scripps
Black-Owned Gun Shop Focuses On Accessibility And Safety
1:12
Julio Cortez / AP
President To Hold Infrastructure Talks
0:35
Rob Schumacher / The Arizona Republic / AP
AZ Republicans Tell DOJ Not To Worry About Recount
0:46
Andrew Harnik / AP
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Won't Seek Reelection
0:41
Eric Gay / AP
Texas House Passes New Elections Bill
0:24
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
DHS Secretary To Visit Southern Border Facility
0:51
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Caitlyn Jenner Makes Her Case For California Governor
1:46
Families Belong Together
Migrant Families Reunite After Years Apart: 'It Feels Like A Dream'
0:38
Susan Walsh / AP
President Biden's 'Jobs Cabinet' Members Push American Jobs Plan
1:46
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Rep. Cheney: The GOP Is At A Turning Point
0:33
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Voting Reform Bill Into Law
0:56
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Promote Jobs Plan In Louisiana
2:33
Evan Vucci/AP
President Biden Travels The Country Touting Jobs And Family Plan
3:43
Newsy Staff
With No Police Shootings, Newark Makes Case For Consent Decrees
0:24
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Growing Push To Unseat Rep. Liz Cheney From House Leadership Role
0:49
Luis M. Alvarez / AP
Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Trump Ban
1:01
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
DHS Releases New Photos Of Border Facility
1:45
Mandel Ngan / AP
Attorney General Garland: Terrorism Keeps Me Up At Night
1:03
Andres Gonzalez / AP
19 Killed, Dozen Missing After Colombia Protests
0:46
Maya Alleruzzo / AP
Israel's Prime Minister Misses Deadline To Form Coalition
2:16
Joseph Madogo
For Waiting Refugees, U.S. About-Face On Admissions Brings Hope
0:33
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Sets New Vaccination Goal, Shifts Allocation Of Doses
3:05
AP Images
Putin's Foe Likely Suffering From Long-Term Effects Of Nerve Agent
0:28
Texas City Votes To Ban Abortions
1:23
Alberto Pezzali / AP
Secretary Of State Downplays Reports Of Iran Hostage Deal
1:52
KSHB
KSHB: Transgender Sports Ban Won't Become Law In Kansas
0:29
Keith Ridler / AP
U.S. Appeals Court To Rule On Idaho Transgender Athletes Ban
1:35
Scripps
Critics Speak Out After Gov. DeSantis Lifts Pandemic Restrictions
1:44
KGTV
KGTV: Immigration Advocate Wants 'Asylum' Listed As Essential Travel
0:21
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
AP: Trump Justice Department Refused To Sign Off On Giuliani Warrant
0:37
Julio Cortez / AP
President Biden Raises Refugee Cap To 62,500
0:38
CNN
EPA Wants To Phase Out Use, Production Of Certain Greenhouse Gases
0:47
Senate TV / AP
Sen. Tim Scott Proposes Change To Qualified Immunity
1:00
Andrew Harnik / AP
Treasury Sec. Yellen Says Spending Won't Impact Inflation
3:45
Scripps
Federal Gun Legislation Could Lessen Funds For Wildlife Conservation
1:00
Sarah Silbiger / AP
Sen. Collins Defends Fellow Republicans Romney, Cheney
1:13
Ben Stansall / AFP / AP
Blinken Says China Has Ability To Undermine International Order
1:50
AP
$4 Trillion Economy Plan Worth Every Penny, Says Biden Administration
1:11
AP
North Korea Says U.S. Faces a 'Very Grave Situation' After Address
3:05
Scripps
How The Infrastructure Bill Could Help The Caretaking Industry
1:15
AP
Withdrawal of Troops in Afghanistan is Underway After 20-year War
2:51
Jesse Pratt López
Former ICE Detainee Interrupts President's Speech — Here's Her Story
2:25
AP
Rep. Kinzinger's 'Country First' Initiative Tested In Texas Race
0:23
Rahmat Gul / AP
CNN Report Says U.S. Begins Withdrawal From Afghanistan
2:14
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Democrats Unveil Gun Violence Prevention Proposals
0:22
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Report Says 'Vulnerable' Migrants Could Avoid Restrictions
1:24
Evan Vucci / AP
President, VP Embark On Day 2 Of 'Getting America Back On Track Tour'
2:24
Brynn Anderson/AP
Separated Migrant Families Still Awaiting Reunification
2:07
KGUN
KGUN: Inside A 'Soft-Sided Facility' Housing Migrants In Arizona
0:29
Jeff Chiu / AP
FDA Moves To Ban Menthol Cigarettes, Flavored Cigars
0:27
Defense Department
U.S. Starts Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
0:40
Senate TV / AP
Rep. Madeleine Dean: Country Needs Dems, GOP Working Together
1:33
Melina Mara / The Washington Post / AP
President Biden Seeks GOP Support For American Families Plan
0:43
Melina Mara / The Washington Post / AP
VP Harris, Speaker Pelosi Make History During Speech
0:45
Senate Television via AP
Sen. Tim Scott Delivers GOP Rebuttal To Pres. Biden's Joint Address
0:54
Melina Mara / The Washington Post via AP
Pres. Biden Calls On Congress To Pass George Floyd Police Reform Bill
1:01
Melina Mara / The Washington Post / AP
President Biden: Time To Get To Work On Infrastructure
0:30
Babuskinsky District Court / AP
Alexei Navalny Says Putin A 'Naked, Thieving King'
1:01
Chip Somodevilla / AP
President Biden: Go Get Vaccinated, America
0:46
Doug Mills / New York Times / AP
President Biden Hits The Road To Sell His Agenda
2:44
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
Progressives Respond To President Biden's First Address To Congress
3:16
Why America's Aging Airports Need Help To Survive Post-Pandemic
1:32
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
President Biden Making His First Address To Joint Session Of Congress
0:38
Arizona, Idaho Restrict Abortions With New Laws
0:22
Olivier Hoslet / AP
EU Lawmakers Approve Post-Brexit Trade Deal
2:51
Janis Shinwari
Many Afghan Interpreters Risked Their Lives For the U.S. — Now What?
0:28
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
No Designated Survivor For Pres. Biden's First Congressional Address
0:45
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
NBC Poll: President Biden More Moderate Than Obama
0:53
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Pres. Biden Will Give First Congressional Address To Sparse Crowd
0:55
Evan Vucci / AP
Politicians Speak On President Biden's First 100 Days
0:44
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Administration Makes 2 Immigration Moves Ahead Of Address
0:40
Carolyn Kaster / AP
President's Address Considered 'National Special Security Event'
0:43
Patrick Semansky / AP
GOP Senators Skeptical About President Biden's Approach
1:39
Ross D. Franklin / AP
After 100 Days, Arizona Voters Rate President Biden's Performance
2:35
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
White House Struggled With Migrant Surge In Its First 100 Days
2:51
twitter / @JoshuaErlich
Police Misconduct Unreported, Unnoticed in National Registry
2:10
The White House
Pelosi, Harris To Make History At Pres. Biden's Address To Congress
0:59
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden To Propose Capital Gains Tax Under American Families Plan
2:51
Patrick Semansky // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dr. Fauci: More Challenges For Vaccines Ahead In The Next 100 Days
0:28
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden To Raise Minimum Wage For Federal Contractors
0:53
Spencer Platt / AP
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Reporters: I Didn't Do Anything Wrong
0:44
Evan Vucci / AP
John Kerry Denies Discussing Israeli Strikes With Iran
1:23
AP Images
Where Does the Economy Stand After Biden's First 100 Days?
0:59
Mark Lennihan / AP
Texas Will Gain 2 House Seats, 5 States To Gain 1
0:38
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Faces Recall Vote
0:51
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Vice President Harris Speaks About Approach To Migration Surge
3:04
AP Images
Experts See Ominous Signals In Russian Pullback At Ukrainian Border
1:34
Anupam Nath // ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Will Share AstraZeneca Vaccines, Pledges Aid To India
2:26
Scripps
Inside The Effort To Support Black Farmers
0:26
Charlie Riedel / AP
President Biden To Announce Summer Food Program