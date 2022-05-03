What's Next Now That The Draft Roe V. Wade Decision Leaked?

Newsy's reporters explain early reactions and what's coming next after a draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade leaked from the Supreme Court.

Newsy Congressional correspondent Nathaniel Reed and justice correspondent Jamal Andress break down the early responses to the news of a potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers plan a new push to codify abortion rights in U.S. law.

Meanwhile, at least 13 states are likely to immediately ban abortion if the ruling is overturned.