What's Next Now That The Draft Roe V. Wade Decision Leaked?

SMS
What's Next Now That The Draft Roe V. Wade Decision Leaked?
By Jamal Andress
and Nathaniel Reed
and Newsy Staff
By Jamal Andress
and Nathaniel Reed
and Newsy Staff
May 3, 2022
May 3, 2022
Newsy's reporters explain early reactions and what's coming next after a draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade leaked from the Supreme Court.

Newsy Congressional correspondent Nathaniel Reed and justice correspondent Jamal Andress break down the early responses to the news of a potential overturn of Roe v. Wade. 

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers plan a new push to codify abortion rights in U.S. law.

Meanwhile, at least 13 states are likely to immediately ban abortion if the ruling is overturned. 

SMS