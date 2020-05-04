What's My Risk Of Catching COVID-19 If I Order Takeout?

In our series "What's the Risk?", experts weigh in on what risks different scenarios pose for transmitting COVID-19.

When it comes to getting sick with COVID-19, you might be thinking about this, and we have, too. Liz Stein asks:

"Am I safe ordering takeout? What's the risk?"

We asked the experts: Dr. Irfan N. Hafiz, an infectious disease physician and chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine's northwest region; Katie Cary, vice president of infection prevention for HCA Continental Division; and Dr. Jasmine Marcelin, an infectious disease specialist at Nebraska Medicine.

Their take: Contracting COVID-19 from ordering takeout is low-risk.

"I wouldn't be that concerned about takeout food, especially if it's something that you can reheat. You know, put that in a microwave and reheat that, and if there are any germs, that should probably take care of that. But that's probably an extreme situation there. I really think that's a low risk overall," Hafiz said.

"Things that you can do to help to make that risk even lower: Once you get home and put the packages down, wash your hands before you start eating, and try to avoid touching your face," Marcelin said.

"It's important if you are in a state that is encouraging masking when you're out, you should wear your mask and follow whatever guidance you have been given by your community. I would expect that those businesses that are still open are also following the exact same precautions," Cary said.

If you have a question about your risk, send a video question to whatstherisk@newsy.com.