WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

What It Takes To Plan A Super Bowl In A Pandemic

SMS
What It Takes To Plan A Super Bowl In A Pandemic
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
February 5, 2021
February 5, 2021
The mayor in Tampa, Florida, signed an executive order mandating the use of face coverings outdoors in areas downtown and near the stadium.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT