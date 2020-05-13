Home School How-To: What If I Don't Have Technology Options At Home?

Newsy did some homework and asked the experts: What can I do if I don't have the best technology options at home?

“One of the things that I like to do is practical based learning," said Jennifer Jessie, a tutor in Virginia. "So if you don't have an internet connection, you could use recipes to teach fractions or you can use drawings to kind of interact and teach different components, or you can have a kid read, which is almost a forgotten skill, but is available to most children.”

“Something that I have been made aware of just as a teacher that I've been able to push out to my students is there are a lot of community members, whether it's like your civic center, or your public library, or whatever it might be, who are providing free internet access right now," said Michigan fourth grade teacher Kim Huls. "I think it's important to look into those resources and try to utilize them.”

“Having a set of books or puzzles, or other type of things," said Diego Román, assistant professor at The University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education. "But having them already planned, not that suddenly you have to come up with something if the internet is not connecting, or if your children finish their work earlier than planned.”