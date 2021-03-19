WH: U.S. To Send Vaccine Doses To Canada, Mexico

The White House will send millions of doses of Astrazeneca's vaccine to Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. is planning to send millions of doses of Astrazeneca's vaccine to Mexico and Canada.

The White House said it has not finalized the numbers or a timeline the announcement was made as the U.S. is negotiating with Mexico over issues at the southern border.

Meanwhile the borders with Canada and Mexico will stay closed until late April.

On Thursday, the U.S. extended the travel restrictions for 30 days.