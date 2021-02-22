White House Says Texas Vaccine Distribution Should Catch Up Soon

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president is eager to be there to show his support.

President Biden could make a visit to Texas as soon as this week.

Meanwhile, the severe weather has also affected vaccine distribution, but Psaki said they should catch up soon.

"We expect to rapidly catch up this week, fill that backlog, make sure they’re out to communities and also meet our deadlines and our timelines of the doses that are due to go out this upcoming week," said Psaki.

According to the CDC, more than 75 million doses have been distributed.