WH To Increase Vaccine Supply In Rural Communities

The White House aims to increase vaccine availability for some of the country's most vulnerable.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The White House aims to increase vaccine availability for some of the country's most vulnerable.

"Equity is core to our strategy to put this pandemic behind us, and equity means that we are reaching everyone, particularly those in underserved and rural communities and those who have been hit hardest by this pandemic." Said Zients "But we cannot do this effectively at the federal level without our partners on the state and local level sharing the same commitment to equity. They need to lead this war.."

It's part of President Biden's push to boost state-level supply ... which will go up even more next week.

In fact, these vaccine allocations have increased by millions since just last month.

So far, the U.S. has administered more than 43 million doses.

And about 3% of the country is now fully vaccinated.