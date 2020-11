Mark Meadows' positive test comes amid a surge in new cases in the U.S.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Two administration officials have confirmed that President Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has tested positive for COVID-19. No update was given on his condition.

But this comes as cases in the U.S. have increased by more than 50 percent over the past two weeks, including a record 125,000 new reported infections on Friday.