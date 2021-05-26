White House Calling On W.H.O., China For COVID-19 Origin Information

The precise origin of the virus is still unknown, causing a lot of speculation.

The White House COVID-19 response team is pushing the World Health Organization and China to provide more answers about the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

“We feel strongly, all of us, that we should continue with the investigation and go to the next phase of the investigation that the WHO has done," said Dr. Anthony Fauci. "So because we don't know 100% what the origin is. It's imperative that we look and we do an investigation, and that's how we feel right now."

Coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said the White House needs full assistance from the W.H.O. He said they don't have that right now.

Many health experts believe it was spread to humans by an animal.