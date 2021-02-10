WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WFTX: Vaccine Scam Targets People Waiting For Their Second COVID Shot

SMS
WFTX: Vaccine Scam Targets People Waiting For Their Second COVID Shot
February 10, 2021
February 10, 2021
A Florida woman told our sister station that an unknown number called claiming to need information to schedule her second vaccine appointment.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT