newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
WFTS: How To Keep Pets Safe During Fireworks
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WFTS: How To Keep Pets Safe During Fireworks
July 2, 2021
July 2, 2021
Veterinarians recommend keeping dogs indoors in a place they can't escape.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:33
Patrick Semansky / AP
Attorney General Merrick Garland Bans Federal Executions
1:41
Rahmat Gul / AP
U.S. Troops Depart Bagram Airfield After Nearly 20 Years
0:22
Matt Rourke / AP
Bill Cosby May Be Considering Lawsuit Against Montgomery County, PA
0:40
Susan Walsh / AP
President Biden Visits As Search Efforts Resume In Surfside, Florida
1:56
WEWS
WEWS: Cleveland Salon Makes Pricing Gender Neutral
2:13
newsy
Experts: Fully Vaccinated Don't Need Another COVID Shot
1:43
WFTS
WFTS: Keeping Wildlife Safe From Fireworks
3:13
AP
Trump Organization, CFO Indicted On Charges of 'Audacious' Tax Fraud
2:13
Newsy
Fireworks Shortage May Impact Fourth Of July Holiday Celebrations
0:29
John Minchillo / AP
Trump Organization Indicted On Tax-Related Crimes
2:09
WTMJ
WTMJ: Milwaukee Leans On Ambassadors To Fight Vaccine Hesitancy
0:22
Willy Sanjuan / Invision /AP
Report Says James Franco To Pay $2.2M Settlement
0:58
Tony Dejak / AP
Pack Your Patience: 47 Million Expected To Travel Over Holiday
1:00
Mark Humphrey / AP
Surfside Condo Collapse Search Suspended Over Safety Concerns
2:15
WSFL
WSFL: First Responders Face Mental Health Battle After Condo Collapse
2:11
WRTV
WRTV: Could The Delta Variant Disrupt Back-To-School Plans?
1:22
WPTV
WPTV: Families Still Hopeful To Reunite After Condo Collapse
0:27
Eileen Putman / AP
U.S. To Add Third Gender Option On Passports
0:34
Tommy Martino / AP
Rolling Blackouts In Northwest Due To Heat Wave
0:43
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Organization CFO Surrenders Ahead Of Expected Charges
3:12
Facebook/Travis County District Attorney
Texas DA Apologizes To Rape Survivors, Agrees To Reforms
0:57
Matt Slocum / AP
Bill Cosby, His Defense Team Celebrate Release From Prison
0:23
Keith Srakocic / AP
Permitless Gun Carrying Becomes Legal In 3 States
2:05
AP
Bill Cosby Freed After Sexual Assault Conviction Is Overturned
0:46
Gerald Herbert / AP
Two Children Among 18 Dead In Florida Condo Collapse
0:33
Keith Srakocic / AP
NCAA Will Let Athletes Be Paid For Name, Image or Likeness
1:57
AP
Jamie Spears Begins Legal Battle Over Daughter Britney Spears
1:53
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Pay-What-You-Can Cafe Serves More Than Ever
0:27
Richard Drew / AP
NSA Denies Spying Claims From Fox News Host Tucker Carlson
1:24
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Authorizes Democrat-Controlled Jan. 6 Investigation
0:32
Wally Santana / AP
Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dies At 88
0:51
Matt Slocum / AP
Bill Cosby Released From Prison
0:21
Mary Altaffer / AP
Actor Allison Mack Sentenced To 3 Years In NXIVM Sex-Slave Case
2:23
WSFL
WSFL: Florida Organizations Step Up To Help Victims Of Condo Collapse
1:13
Marta Lavandier / AP
Residents Of Surfside Condo's Twin Building Split On Staying
0:21
Instagram / @mskataluna
Miss Nevada To Be First Transgender Miss USA Contestant
Matt Slocum / AP
Bill Cosby’s Sex Assault Conviction Overturned By Court
0:26
John Minchillo / AP
Trump Organization Expected To Be Charged With Tax-Related Crimes
1:19
Danzeisen Dairy
KNXV: Arizona Ice Cream Shop Pays It Forward For Firefighters
0:27
David Santiago / Miami Herald via AP
Memorial Wall Grows For Victims Of Surfside Condo Collapse
0:50
Gerald Herbert / AP
4 More Bodies Found In Condo Rubble; At Least 16 Dead
1:12
WPTV
WPTV: Memorial Honors The Missing In Florida Condo Collapse
1:48
KTNV
KTNV: Transgender Woman Crowned As 'Miss Nevada'
0:52
Gerald Herbert / AP
Officials Seek Federal Assistance For Rescue Effort In Condo Collapse
2:32
Many Catholics Support LGBTQ Despite Vatican Rhetoric
0:52
Sanford Myers / Invision / AP
Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out to Defend Britney Spears
0:43
Kathy Willens / AP
Lifelong Yankees Fan Becomes Honorary Bat Girl
0:24
Brynn Anderson / AP
Inconsistent COVID Results Delay Disney Cruise
1:19
Gerald Herbert / AP
12 Dead, 149 Missing In Florida Condo Collapse
1:12
Susan Walsh / AP
House Votes To Remove Confederate Statues From U.S. Capitol
3:02
AP Photo/Nasser Nasser
Palestinian Authority Faces Uprising After Critic Dies In Custody
1:59
Newsy
Can Covid Vaccines Help Long-Haulers Feel Better?
0:53
Al Diaz / Miami Herald via AP
Grand Jury To Investigate Surfside, Florida Condo Collapse
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Congressional Leaders Urge FCC To Perform Equity Audit
1:45
KNXV
KNXV: Christmas Comes In June For Navajo Nation Families
2:13
WEWS
WEWS: Officials Investigate Mysterious Illness Killing Songbirds
1:42
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Skateboarder Gives Back Before Heading To The Olympics
1:27
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Grapples With Vaccine Hesitancy
0:34
Steve Helber / AP
Justice Thomas Says Federal Marijuana Laws May Be Outdated
1:59
Team Rubicon
KNXV: Volunteers Help Wildfire Victims Prepare For Flash Floods
1:13
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Number Of Migrant Kids In Shelter Drops 40%
0:33
Ted S. Warren / AP
Slight Cooldown After Days Of Historic Heat
1:00
Lynne Sladky / AP
Search Continues For Condo Collapse Survivors In Surfside, Florida
0:25
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Supreme Court Won't Hear Case On Transgender Bathroom Ban
0:19
Rick Bowmer / AP
Fireworks May Be In Short Supply For 4th Of July
0:44
Jose A Iglesias / Miami Herald / AP
At Least 11 Dead, 150 Unaccounted For In Florida Condo Collapse
2:38
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Artist Uses Trash To Create Inspiration
1:36
Scripps
Florida Lawmakers Consider Changes After Condo Collapse
3:23
HBO Max / "Generation"
HBO Max's 'Generation' Reshapes TV's Stories Of Queer Teens
2:17
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Restaurants Seek More Federal Relief
2:58
AP / Lynne Sladky
Surfside Condo Showed Signs Of Structural Damage Before Collapse
2:18
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michiganders Continue Cleanup Efforts After Weekend Flooding
0:32
Tony Dejak / AP
Senators Ask CDC, TSA For Mask Mandate Update
David Santiago / Miami Herald / AP
Rescuers Say Survivors Could Still Be Inside Collapsed Building
2:26
Scripps
What's Next For Renters?
1:36
KGTV
KGTV: Experts Predict Millions Will Travel This Holiday Weekend
1:15
Lisa Baumann / AP
Pacific Northwest Heat Wave Breaks Records
0:48
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Florida Condo Survivors Attend Sunday Service
2:38
Stephanie Sandoval // NEWSY staff
Tenants, Landlords Fear Eviction Crisis As Moratorium Comes To A Close
0:34
Martial Trezzini / Keystone / AP
U.N. Says World Must Confront Legacy Of Racism
2:49
Charles Krupa / AP
It's Still A Great Time To Sell Your House
0:30
U.S. Military
U.S. Targets Iran-Backed Militias In Syria And Iraq
3:19
Scripps
How Infrastructure Funds Could Repair Aging Oil And Gas Wells
0:39
Lynne Sladky / AP
Condo Collapse: Rescuers Hopeful About Finding More Survivors
2:33
AP / Wilfredo Lee
After Collapse, Engineers Warn of Florida Environmental Challenges
2:08
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Couple Changes Wedding Plans After Wildfire Breaks Out
1:45
AP
In Return To Rally Stage, Trump Claims 'Fight Has Just Begun'
2:25
AP
Chauvin Sentencing: Appropriate or Too Light?
3:41
Scripps
Examining The Debate Around Teaching Critical Race Theory
3:05
CNN
Black Americans and Women Fueling Continuing Surge in Gun Sales
1:07
Andres Leighton / AP
Authorities Identify 5 Victims In Hot Air Balloon Crash
1:44
KSHB
KSHB: How The Pandemic Changed Fitness
1:33
Gerald Herbert / AP
Death Toll At Collapsed Condo Near Miami Rises To 9
2:53
Scripps
Nonprofit Brings Together Fishermen And Food Banks In Need
2:02
Scripps
Vaccinations Could Change How The Nation Defines COVID-19 Surges
0:48
Mel Evans / AP
J&J Agrees To Pay New York $230M In Opioid Settlement